Former pupil ‘disguised in uniform’ a suspect in London school stabbing
- A 13-year-old suspect has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after two boys, aged 12 and 13, were stabbed at Kingsbury High School in Brent.
- The victims are in a stable condition in hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries following the incident on Tuesday afternoon.
- The suspect is believed to be a former pupil who allegedly disguised himself in a school uniform and climbed over a wall to gain entry.
- The Met Police Counter Terrorism unit is leading the investigation, and increased patrols are in place to reassure the local community.
- The incident has prompted reactions from political figures, including Sir Keir Starmer and the Mayor of London, with discussions about school security.
