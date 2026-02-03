Government unveils first-ever plan to tackle ‘forever chemicals’
- The UK government has launched its first-ever strategy to address "forever chemicals" (PFAs), which are widely used and pose long-term environmental and health risks.
- The plan aims to better understand how PFAs spread and minimise public and ecological exposure, including a forthcoming consultation on establishing statutory limits for PFAs in England's public water supply.
- Ministers assert the UK's drinking water quality is high, but a legal limit would enable stronger enforcement against water companies exceeding permitted levels.
- Environmental groups and campaigners have criticised the strategy as "crushingly disappointing" for not including a ban on PFA manufacturing or binding phase-outs, unlike commitments made by the European Union.
- Industry representatives, such as Water UK, also argue the government needs to go further, advocating for a ban on PFA manufacturing and for chemical companies to bear the cost of clean-up.
