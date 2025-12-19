Fears thousands of confidential documents were leaked in Foreign Office hack
- Ministers are "pretty confident" that visa applicants' details have not been compromised following a hack of Foreign Office data.
- The cyber attack, which occurred two months ago, allegedly involved a Beijing-linked cyber gang named Storm 1849.
- Reports suggested thousands of confidential documents and data, including visa details, were retrieved in the breach.
- Business minister Sir Chris Bryant confirmed a hack took place but refused to attribute it directly to Chinese operatives, stating that no individual has been harmed.
- The incident comes amidst ongoing concerns about Chinese spying and warnings from MI5 regarding the threat posed by China to UK national security.