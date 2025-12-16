Review launched into foreign cash in British politics after bribery scandal
- The UK government has launched an independent review into foreign financial interference in British politics.
- The inquiry was prompted by the jailing of former MEP Nathan Gill, who received a 10-and-a-half-year sentence for taking Russian bribes.
- Gill, a former Reform party leader in Wales, admitted to being paid £40,000 to make pro-Russian statements in the European Parliament, an act Housing Secretary Steve Reed called a “stain on our democracy”.
- The review will be chaired by former top civil servant Philip Rycroft and is expected to report by the end of March.
- It will examine current financial rules on donations and election safeguards to address foreign influence.