Ford recalls over 200,000 cars over safety concerns
- Ford has announced recalls for over 200,000 vehicles due to various safety concerns.
- Recent recalls include 6,909 Econoline vans for inoperative defrosting systems, 163,256 Bronco SUVs for loose front seat bolts and 56,841 Lincoln and Explorer models for air bubbles in windshields.
- The automaker also issued a warning for over 175,000 Ford Expedition, Lincoln Navigator and F-Series trucks concerning moonroof deflectors that may detach, with two reports of drivers being struck.
- Ford has been identified as the most frequently recalled automaker in the U.S. this year, following earlier recalls of 1.4 million vehicles for backup camera malfunctions and nearly 625,000 for seatbelt and camera display issues.
- Owners of affected vehicles can have faulty parts replaced free of charge at Ford or Lincoln dealers, or check the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's website using their Vehicle Identification Number.