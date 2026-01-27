Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Why UK shop prices have risen by far more than expected

What is inflation? | Decomplicated
  • Shop prices in the UK rose by 1.5% in January compared to a year earlier, a significant increase from December's 0.7%.
  • This surge in shop inflation is primarily driven by high business energy costs and the recent hike in National Insurance contributions.
  • Food inflation climbed to 3.9%, with fresh food items like meat, fish, and fruit seeing a 4.4% increase due to weak supply and strong consumer demand.
  • Non-food inflation also rose to 0.3%, impacting categories such as furniture, flooring, and health and beauty products.
  • Industry experts warn that these figures contradict suggestions that inflation has peaked, urging the government to address rising operating costs for retailers.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in