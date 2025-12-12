Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

The growing crisis that is affecting working parents

NHS nurse skips meals amidst 'astronomical' cost of living crisis
  • New research by The Felix Project indicates that nearly a quarter (23 per cent) of working parents in the UK accessed food support services in the last year.
  • This equates to approximately 1.7 million working parents nationally, with one in four of these individuals using a food bank every one or two weeks.
  • Charities report a significant increase in demand, with the Trussell Trust forecasting a food parcel distribution every 10 seconds this winter.
  • The findings highlight a growing crisis of in-work poverty, where many employed individuals struggle to afford essentials as wages fail to keep pace with rising costs.
  • The government has responded by outlining measures including an increased National Living Wage, energy bill support, and policies designed to reduce child poverty.
