The growing crisis that is affecting working parents
- New research by The Felix Project indicates that nearly a quarter (23 per cent) of working parents in the UK accessed food support services in the last year.
- This equates to approximately 1.7 million working parents nationally, with one in four of these individuals using a food bank every one or two weeks.
- Charities report a significant increase in demand, with the Trussell Trust forecasting a food parcel distribution every 10 seconds this winter.
- The findings highlight a growing crisis of in-work poverty, where many employed individuals struggle to afford essentials as wages fail to keep pace with rising costs.
- The government has responded by outlining measures including an increased National Living Wage, energy bill support, and policies designed to reduce child poverty.