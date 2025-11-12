Doctors advise parents to protect children ahead of early flu season
- Leading children's doctors are urging parents to get their children the flu nasal spray amid fears of a particularly severe flu season.
- The UK Health Security Agency confirms the 2025/26 vaccine provides strong protection, with 70-75 per cent effectiveness in children aged two to 17 against hospital attendance.
- A new “drifted” influenza A(H3N2) strain is driving an unusually early surge in flu cases, with hospital activity already reaching levels typically seen in December.
- The Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health warns that even healthy children can become seriously ill, with potential complications including pneumonia, sepsis and in rare cases, death.
- Doctors emphasise that vaccination protects not only the child but also vulnerable family members, urging parents to ensure their children receive the vaccine.