Officials ‘worried’ about what’s to come from US flu season

  • The U.S. is experiencing its most severe flu season in 25 years, with cases reaching unprecedented levels and 30 states reporting the highest activity.
  • This year's flu strain presents atypical symptoms, including fevers lasting up to seven days and increased gastrointestinal issues in adults, alongside a persistent cough and body aches.
  • “In my practice alone, we’ve hospitalized several kids over the past few weeks, and it’s just starting, so we’re really worried about what’s to come,” Dr. Eric Ball, a pediatrician based in California’s Orange County, told SFGate.
  • The season has already led to at least 11 million illnesses, 120,000 hospitalizations, and 5,000 deaths, including nine paediatric fatalities.
  • Despite concerns about the vaccine's match to the new strain, health experts continue to recommend vaccination as the best defence against severe illness, with only 42% of the population currently vaccinated.
