The flu variant that has been detected on all continents
- The current flu season commenced several weeks earlier than usual, putting huge pressure on healthcare systems.
- The A/H3N2 virus, specifically subclade K, is the predominant strain circulating globally, a shift from recent seasons dominated by A/H1N1.
- Despite its widespread presence, subclade K does not appear to be more virulent or cause more severe illness than other strains.
- Concerns exist regarding potentially lower population immunity to A/H3N2 and a possible reduction in vaccine efficacy against subclade K, as the vaccine was formulated against an older strain.
- Despite potential reduced efficacy, vaccination is strongly recommended for all eligible individuals, particularly due to the early onset of the season and its continued protection against severe disease.