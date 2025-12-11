Soaring super flu cases spark fresh NHS warning
- Soaring flu rates have plunged the NHS into a "worst-case scenario" with record hospital admissions for this time of year in England.
- The number of flu patients in English hospitals more than doubled in a week, reaching an average of 2,660 daily, significantly higher than previous years.
- A new "super" strain of flu, H3N2, which is different from this year's vaccine, is contributing to the severe symptoms and increased hospitalisations.
- The escalating flu crisis coincides with an impending resident doctors' strike, adding further pressure to already strained NHS services.
- NHS medical director Professor Meghana Pandit warned that the flu peak is "not in sight yet," anticipating an extremely challenging period ahead for the health service.