Soaring super flu cases spark fresh NHS warning

Top NHS chief warns public to brace for “tidal wave” of flu
  • Soaring flu rates have plunged the NHS into a "worst-case scenario" with record hospital admissions for this time of year in England.
  • The number of flu patients in English hospitals more than doubled in a week, reaching an average of 2,660 daily, significantly higher than previous years.
  • A new "super" strain of flu, H3N2, which is different from this year's vaccine, is contributing to the severe symptoms and increased hospitalisations.
  • The escalating flu crisis coincides with an impending resident doctors' strike, adding further pressure to already strained NHS services.
  • NHS medical director Professor Meghana Pandit warned that the flu peak is "not in sight yet," anticipating an extremely challenging period ahead for the health service.
