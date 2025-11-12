Warning over rise of the H3N2 flu strain
- Health experts are warning that the UK could face its most severe flu outbreak in decades this winter, driven by the H3N2 strain.
- Hospital admissions for flu in England are rising earlier than usual, reaching levels typically not seen until December, indicating an "unusually early" start to the season.
- The H3N2 strain, currently dominant, has evolved with new mutations, potentially reducing the effectiveness of previous immunity and increasing susceptibility.
- The expected severity is also linked to fewer people having been exposed to flu in recent years, leaving more vulnerable, alongside colder weather and indoor mixing.
- The flu vaccine is strongly encouraged as the "best defence" against serious illness, particularly for eligible high-risk groups, alongside maintaining good hygiene practices.