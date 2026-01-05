Alarming new flu data in 30 states as experts warn it will get worse
- Flu activity surged across the US over the holidays, with 30 states now in the CDC's "very high" flu activity tier and health officials warn the severe season is likely to get worse.
- The A H3N2 flu virus, which historically caused the most hospitalizations and deaths in older people, is the most common strain in the US so far. Over 90% of analyzed H3N2 infections are a new subclade K variant, which differs from the strain in current flu vaccines.
- Flu seasons often don’t peak until January or February so health officials say it’s too early to know how big a problem the mismatch will be.
- The current flu season has already seen nine pediatric deaths, and emergency department visits for flu in children have exceeded last season's peak.
- The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates at least 11 million illnesses, 120,000 hospitalizations, and 5,000 deaths from flu so far this season, recommending vaccination for everyone aged six months and older.