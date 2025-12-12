Florida man charged with attempted murder after shooting son in face
- An 84-year-old Floridian man, William Nowak, was arrested and charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting his son in the face.
- The incident occurred in Palm Bay, Florida, following an argument where Nowak expressed anger over his son and daughter-in-law not visiting over the weekend.
- Nowak, who was caring for his 85-year-old wife in hospice care and their disabled daughter, allegedly threatened his son before retrieving a gun and firing it.
- The victim was rushed to the hospital with a bullet lodged in his face and jaw, while Nowak was later hospitalized for high blood pressure before being booked into jail.
- Nowak is being held without bond, with his arraignment scheduled for January 8.