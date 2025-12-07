Florida man arrested for fake ‘weapon of mass destruction’ in his car
- A routine traffic stop in Davenport, Florida, led to the arrest of Benjamin Johnson, 43, after police allegedly discovered multiple weapons and a suspicious container in his truck.
- Johnson allegedly initially refused to exit his vehicle, prompting officers to find guns, ammunition, thermal scopes, knives, a battering ram, night-vision goggles, cannabis, and THC-infused gummies.
- While detained, Johnson allegedly claimed there was a “dirty bomb” in his truck, leading to the discovery of a yellow plastic container with a radioactive warning label.
- Specialists said the container held a 'Moisture Density Gauge,' a soil-testing device with low radioactivity, not a 'dirty bomb,' after securing the area.
- Johnson faces multiple charges, including hoax weapon of mass destruction, false report concerning a bomb or explosive, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, and resisting officers without violence.