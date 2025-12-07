Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Florida man arrested for fake ‘weapon of mass destruction’ in his car

Police recovered an array of weapons from Benjamin Donald Johnson's car
  • A routine traffic stop in Davenport, Florida, led to the arrest of Benjamin Johnson, 43, after police allegedly discovered multiple weapons and a suspicious container in his truck.
  • Johnson allegedly initially refused to exit his vehicle, prompting officers to find guns, ammunition, thermal scopes, knives, a battering ram, night-vision goggles, cannabis, and THC-infused gummies.
  • While detained, Johnson allegedly claimed there was a “dirty bomb” in his truck, leading to the discovery of a yellow plastic container with a radioactive warning label.
  • Specialists said the container held a 'Moisture Density Gauge,' a soil-testing device with low radioactivity, not a 'dirty bomb,' after securing the area.
  • Johnson faces multiple charges, including hoax weapon of mass destruction, false report concerning a bomb or explosive, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, and resisting officers without violence.
