Florida reimbursed over $600 million after building of controversial detention center
- Florida has received a substantial reimbursement of $608 million for the construction and operation of its controversial immigration detention centre in the Everglades.
- This federal payment now leaves the facility, dubbed 'Alligator Alcatraz', vulnerable to a second closure order due to a federal judge's injunction.
- The August injunction was issued after environmental groups successfully argued the site lacked a proper environmental review before its conversion into a detention centre.
- An appellate court panel had previously put the injunction on hold, stating an environmental impact study (EIS) might only be required if federal funds were approved and reimbursed.
- Environmental groups contend that the confirmation of the reimbursement proves the facility is a federal project from its inception, necessitating a complete environmental review.