Moment female teacher and ex-cop is busted for dealing fentanyl during police raid
- Amber Williamson, a 40-year-old teacher and former police officer, was arrested on Friday, 23 January, for allegedly dealing fentanyl.
- The arrest followed a raid by the Volusia Sheriff’s Office on an apartment in Daytona Beach, where suspected narcotic contraband was found.
- Williamson, who had a decade of experience as a police officer, is now facing six drug-related charges.
- Volusia Sheriff Mike Chitwood, who hired Williamson in 2009, described it as 'sickening' that a former officer and current teacher would be involved in drug dealing.
- Video released by the Sheriff's Office shows the raid and the discovery of the hidden contraband.