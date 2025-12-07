College senior arrested for ordering 1,500 rounds of ammo to dorm room
- Rollins College senior Constantine Demetriades, 21, was arrested after 1,500 rounds of ammunition were delivered to his dorm room, prompting an investigation.
- Authorities discovered an unloaded AR-15 rifle, a loaded magazine, and five empty magazines under his bed in an unsecured carrying case.
- Demetriades claimed he had just returned from Thanksgiving in New Jersey, where the firearm was legally purchased, and that he shoots as a hobby.
- He admitted knowing weapons were banned on campus but stated he was unaware it was illegal to possess ammunition there.
- Rollins College confirmed they initiated an investigation, and Demetriades, who cooperated, has been arrested and is not permitted on campus.