College senior arrested for ordering 1,500 rounds of ammo to dorm room

Rollins College senior Constantine Demetriades, 21, was arrested after 1,500 rounds of ammunition
  • Rollins College senior Constantine Demetriades, 21, was arrested after 1,500 rounds of ammunition were delivered to his dorm room, prompting an investigation.
  • Authorities discovered an unloaded AR-15 rifle, a loaded magazine, and five empty magazines under his bed in an unsecured carrying case.
  • Demetriades claimed he had just returned from Thanksgiving in New Jersey, where the firearm was legally purchased, and that he shoots as a hobby.
  • He admitted knowing weapons were banned on campus but stated he was unaware it was illegal to possess ammunition there.
  • Rollins College confirmed they initiated an investigation, and Demetriades, who cooperated, has been arrested and is not permitted on campus.
