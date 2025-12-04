Huge alligator carried away by officers after blocking Florida road
- A 600-pound, 14-foot alligator blocked a road in Florida, prompting intervention from authorities.
- Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office officers and a professional alligator trapper worked together to remove the reptile.
- The alligator was initially discovered on a home's front porch after it triggered a door alarm.
- Footage released by the Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, 3 December, showed seven deputies assisting in lifting the large creature.
- Following its capture, the alligator was safely released at an alligator farm.