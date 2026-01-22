Met Office rain warnings with downpours set to spark flooding across UK
- The Met Office has issued amber and yellow weather warnings for heavy rainfall across parts of the UK, including Scotland, Northern Ireland, south Wales, and south-west England.
- An amber warning for specific areas in Scotland is valid until 6pm on Thursday, with a yellow warning for north-east Scotland extending until Friday evening.
- Up to 40mm of rain is predicted in some areas, particularly high ground in Northern Ireland, with 15-25mm falling widely, and up to 20mm expected in south Wales and parts of south-west England.
- The heavy rainfall is expected to cause flooding to homes and businesses, significant disruption to public transport, and potential power cuts, with some communities possibly becoming cut off.
- Transport operators like ScotRail and CalMac have implemented speed restrictions and cancellations, and drivers have been advised by Police Scotland to exercise caution on the roads.