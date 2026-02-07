Dozens of flood warnings as UK set for more wet weather
- Over 80 flood warnings and 261 flood alerts are currently in effect across the UK, predominantly in southern and south-western England, and the East and West Midlands, due to persistent rainfall.
- Natural Resources Wales has also issued 11 flood alerts, with Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service warning of imminent flooding for the River Dene.
- South-west England and South Wales have experienced rain every day this year, recording 50 per cent more rainfall than average in January.
- Forecasters predict blustery showers for southern coastlines and heavy showers in South Wales on Saturday, with more wet and windy weather anticipated from the west early next week.
- This follows Storm Chandra, which brought record-breaking rainfall to several UK sites on 26 January, including Katesbridge in County Down which saw 100.8mm of rain.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks