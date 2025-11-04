Flood alerts and Met Office weather warnings as wind and rain sweeps UK
- The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for heavy rain across Wales and parts of south-west England.
- The warning is active from midday on Tuesday until 8am on Wednesday, with 20 to 40mm of rain expected widely.
- Some exposed south-facing hills, including the Brecon Beacons and Dartmoor, could experience over 50mm of rainfall.
- The government has issued 11 flood warnings, indicating flooding is expected, and 33 flood alerts, meaning flooding is possible.
- Drivers are advised to expect longer journey times due to spray and flooding, with public transport services also likely to be affected.