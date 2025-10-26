Flights to LA International Airport stopped due to air traffic controller shortage
- The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued a temporary ground stop for flights departing to Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) on Sunday morning.
- The halt was attributed to a staffing shortage at an air traffic facility in Southern California.
- US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy had predicted increased flight delays and cancellations as air traffic controllers worked without pay during the federal government shutdown.
- Duffy noted a rise in controllers calling in sick, citing financial concerns and job stress, with 22 staffing triggers recorded recently.
- Similar staffing issues also caused disruptions at Newark Liberty International, Teterboro, and Southwest Florida International airports.