Airlines cancel hundreds more flights as US government shutdown takes toll
- The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced significant cuts to air traffic across 40 of the busiest US airports, effective from Friday, due to the ongoing government shutdown.
- By Thursday evening, around 200 flights within and out of the US had already been cancelled, with approximately 800 more anticipated for Friday.
- Transport Secretary Sean Duffy stated the decision was crucial for air travel safety, citing immense stress and fatigue among unpaid air traffic controllers.
- Airlines like United, American, Delta, and Alaska Air are adjusting schedules, with some offering passengers flexibility to change or cancel flights without penalty.
- The 36-day government shutdown has forced 13,000 air traffic controllers and 50,000 TSA officers to work without pay, leading to widespread disruptions and political blame-shifting.