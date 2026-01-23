Over 3,000 flights canceled across US as major winter storm approaches
- A severe winter storm is forecast to impact over 170 million Americans from the Southern Rockies to New England between Friday and Sunday.
- Over 3,000 flights have already been delayed or cancelled, with further travel disruptions, school, and office closures expected.
- The National Weather Service predicts heavy snowfall, ice, and freezing temperatures, with wind chills potentially reaching -45 degrees Celsius in some states.
- Up to a foot of snow is possible in several states, including Oklahoma, Kansas, Kentucky, Virginia, and West Virginia, as well as major East Coast cities.
- Ice accumulation could cause widespread power outages and extremely dangerous travel conditions, leading to emergency declarations and residents stocking up on supplies.