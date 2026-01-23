Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Over 3,000 flights canceled across US as major winter storm approaches

Millions of Americans are expected to face heavy snow, ice and freezing temperatures
Millions of Americans are expected to face heavy snow, ice and freezing temperatures (Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)
  • A severe winter storm is forecast to impact over 170 million Americans from the Southern Rockies to New England between Friday and Sunday.
  • Over 3,000 flights have already been delayed or cancelled, with further travel disruptions, school, and office closures expected.
  • The National Weather Service predicts heavy snowfall, ice, and freezing temperatures, with wind chills potentially reaching -45 degrees Celsius in some states.
  • Up to a foot of snow is possible in several states, including Oklahoma, Kansas, Kentucky, Virginia, and West Virginia, as well as major East Coast cities.
  • Ice accumulation could cause widespread power outages and extremely dangerous travel conditions, leading to emergency declarations and residents stocking up on supplies.
