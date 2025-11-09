Travel chaos as flights canceled or delayed by FAA cuts
- Over 1,500 flights were canceled and thousands more were delayed across the US on Saturday due to Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) air traffic reductions.
- The disruptions are a direct result of a 39-day government shutdown, which has left air traffic controllers unpaid, causing significant strain.
- Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced flight capacity cuts at 40 airports, with reductions escalating from 4 percent on Friday to 10 percent by 14 November.
- Major airports, including Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey, and North Carolina’s Charlotte Douglas Airport, experienced high numbers of cancelations and ground stops, leading to widespread passenger frustration.
- Duffy warned that flight operations may take days or even a week to return to normal after the shutdown ends, while Hawaii has requested an exemption from the cuts.