Why a laptop forced a flight between London and Washington DC to divert

  • A United Airlines flight from London Heathrow to Washington Dulles was diverted to Dublin on 19 November.
  • The diversion was a precaution after a passenger's laptop slipped down the side of a business-class seat.
  • The presence of lithium-ion batteries in laptops poses a fire risk if damaged or overheated, necessitating the unscheduled landing.
  • Maintenance crews in Dublin retrieved the laptop and inspected the aircraft before the flight continued its journey.
  • The flight, carrying 100 passengers and 10 crew, eventually landed in Washington Dulles five hours behind schedule.
