US airports face continued disruption amid government shutdown
- The ongoing federal government shutdown, now in its 26th day, is causing significant disruptions to air travel across the United States.
- Air traffic controllers are facing the prospect of missing their first full paycheck on October 28, leading to increased financial stress and distraction.
- Staffing shortages at U.S. airports have quadrupled in October 2024 compared to the same period, contributing to a surge in flight delays.
- Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has warned that flight delays will worsen as the holiday season approaches and may lead to reduced flight volumes for safety.
- Industry trade groups like Airlines for America advise passengers to expect delays, noting that air traffic control staffing issues are straining the system and could result in cancellations.