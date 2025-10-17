Nearly 500 firms fined for failing to pay minimum wage
- The Department for Business and Trade (DBT) has named 491 employers, including Centrica, Holland & Barrett, and EG Group, for failing to pay staff the national minimum wage or national living wage.
- These companies face combined fines of £10.2 million, with approximately 42,000 workers being repaid for underpayments identified between 2018 and 2023.
- EG Group was identified as the worst offender, underpaying £824,384 to 3,317 workers, while Centrica underpaid £167,815 to 356 staff.
- High street retailers Go Outdoors and Holland & Barrett were also listed, with Holland & Barrett stating their issue from 2015-2021 was not deliberate and has since been resolved and repaid.
- Business Secretary Peter Kyle reiterated the government's commitment to tackling employers who short-change staff, stating that “every worker deserves a fair day’s pay for a fair day’s work.”