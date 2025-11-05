Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Bonfire Night warning as firefighter service left ‘on its knees’

Huge fire sweeps across landmark Arthur’s Seat in Edinburgh
  • Firefighters are urgently appealing for government funding for the fire and rescue service, anticipating a potential surge in incidents over Bonfire Night.
  • The Fire Brigades Union (FBU) highlights a significant increase in fires across the UK in recent years, with outdoor fires rising by over 50%.
  • FBU General Secretary Steve Wright stated the service is 'on its knees' due to funding cuts, leading to a loss of one in five firefighter posts since 2010.
  • This reduction in staff has decimated fire cover and resilience, resulting in longer response times for fire engines, where every second is critical.
  • The FBU is calling for a progressive wealth tax in Rachel Reeves' upcoming Budget to rebuild the fire and rescue service and fund vital public services.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in