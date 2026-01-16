Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Fire rips through South Korean shanty town as hundreds are evacuated

Major fire breaks out in South Korea's Gangnam district
  • A significant fire erupted in Guryong village, a densely packed shantytown within Seoul's affluent Gangnam district, early on Friday morning.
  • The blaze, which started shortly after 5am local time, necessitated the evacuation of over 250 residents, with no injuries reported.
  • Nearly 300 firefighters and 85 fire engines were deployed to the scene, successfully bringing the fire under control and extinguishing it approximately eight hours later.
  • Guryong village, known for its makeshift homes, is highly susceptible to fires and is currently slated for redevelopment.
  • An investigation into the cause of the fire and the extent of the damage will commence once the site has been fully secured.
