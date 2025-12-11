Study finds humans were making fire far earlier than we first thought
- Groundbreaking research has revealed the earliest known evidence of human fire-making in the UK, dating back over 400,000 years.
- The discovery was made at a disused clay pit near Barnham, Suffolk, pushing back the timeline by 350,000 years from the previous record in northern France.
- Evidence found at the site includes fire-cracked flint hand axes, heated sediments and two fragments of iron pyrite, a mineral used for striking sparks.
- Geological studies confirmed the local rarity of pyrite, suggesting deliberate transport, while geochemical tests indicated repeated, controlled fire use rather than wildfires.
- Experts from the British Museum and Natural History Museum highlight that controlled fire had profound effects on human evolution, aiding survival, cooking, social interaction and potentially brain development and language.