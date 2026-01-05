How three-year-olds are being taught to spot fake news
- Finland has a long-standing national curriculum that teaches media literacy to children as young as three, aiming to build resilience against disinformation.
- This educational strategy is particularly crucial given Finland's border with Russia and intensified Russian disinformation campaigns, especially since the invasion of Ukraine.
- Finnish educators are now tasked with integrating artificial intelligence (AI) literacy into their teaching to help students identify AI-generated fake content.
- The initiative is considered vital for national safety and democracy, equipping citizens with critical skills to analyse media and distinguish fact from fiction.
- Finland consistently ranks highly in European media literacy indices, with experts highlighting the increasing challenge of identifying misinformation as AI technology advances.