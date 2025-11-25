Unemployment threatens Finland’s happiest country crown
- Finland has been named the world's happiest nation for the eighth consecutive year, despite grappling with significant economic challenges.
- The Nordic country faces economic stagnation, rising joblessness, and strained public finances, with unemployment reaching 10.3 per cent in October, among the highest in the EU.
- Its renowned generous welfare state, often credited for its high happiness levels, is now undergoing cutbacks to address an ageing population and poor public finances.
- The right-wing coalition government is implementing austerity measures, including reductions in unemployment and housing benefits, and aims to strengthen public finances.
- Experts suggest Finland's enduring contentment is also attributed to factors like national resilience and collaborative problem-solving, rather than solely economic conditions.