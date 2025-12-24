Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

The finance trends to know for 2026

The 2026 finance trends to know
The 2026 finance trends to know (Getty/iStock)
  • A continued push towards investing is expected in 2026, with increased public confidence driven by initiatives like the UK Retail Investment Campaign and more accessible, low-cost investment tools.
  • The role of AI in financial advice will evolve, with a shift from individuals using unregulated chatbots to regulated providers leveraging AI for guidance and support.
  • AI is seen as beneficial for improving financial adviser efficiency and providing quick answers, but users are cautioned to cross-reference AI-generated information due to potential inaccuracies.
  • Pension dashboards are anticipated to launch in 2026, offering individuals a centralised online platform to view all their pension information, including lost or forgotten pensions.
  • Individuals are encouraged to proactively track down their pensions using available tracing services in preparation for the dashboards.
