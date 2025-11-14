FIFA to occupy Kennedy Center spaces, displacing performers
- FIFA is reportedly set to utilize significant portions of the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., for nearly three weeks leading up to the December 5 World Cup draw.
- This arrangement will displace previously scheduled performers, including the National Symphony Orchestra, from the arts complex.
- The Kennedy Center has reportedly seen a nearly 50 percent decline in ticket sales since Donald Trump assumed the role of board chair earlier this year.
- The move follows months of FIFA president Gianni Infantino cultivating a relationship with Trump, including a White House visit and Infantino's public support for Trump to receive a Nobel Peace Prize.
- FIFA has said it will unveil the winner of its own newly created peace prize on December 5, the same day as the World Cup draw, with Trump as a possible contender.