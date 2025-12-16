Lionesses boss Sarina Wiegman wins women’s coach of the year yet again
- England boss Sarina Wiegman was named women’s coach of the year at The Best FIFA Football Awards.
- This marks her record-extending fifth time receiving the prestigious honour.
- Wiegman was recognised for leading the Lionesses to retain their European Championship crown.
- She triumphed over competitors, including Chelsea’s Sonia Bompastor and Lyon’s Jonatan Giraldez.
- In a pre-recorded message, Wiegman dedicated the award to her players and staff, advocating for the continued advancement of women’s football.