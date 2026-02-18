FDA quietly removes webpage on autism ‘treatments’
- The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) quietly removed a webpage that warned the public about dangerous products and therapies falsely claiming to treat autism.
- The retired page specifically cautioned against the “miracle mineral supplement” (containing toxic chlorine dioxide), raw camel's milk, and unapproved chelation therapies, highlighting their significant health risks.
- The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) said the page was ”retired” during a “routine clean up” of outdated content, alongside other older articles.
- Critics, including the Autistic Self Advocacy Network, argue these warnings remain crucial as individuals are still targeted by potentially fatal alternative treatments.
- The removal occurs amidst concerns about HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s history of promoting unproven theories about autism, although the FDA maintains a general 'health fraud scams' page without a specific autism section.
