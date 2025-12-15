Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

The immigration crackdown has left FBI poorly equipped officials say

Kash Patel blames Biden administration for delay in arrest of 'DC pipe bomber'
  • The Trump administration has reassigned thousands of FBI agents to immigration cases, diverting them from their usual anti-crime and national security duties.
  • Former top FBI agents warn that these reassignments, coupled with plans to relocate agents, are severely weakening the U.S.'s counterintelligence capabilities against threats from nations like China and Iran.
  • Robert Anderson, former head of FBI counterintelligence, described the situation as a 'disaster,' while Frank Montoya, Jr. stated the focus on deportations has 'put a disaster in play.'
  • Internally, active-duty and retired agents have criticised the FBI under Director Kash Patel, calling it a 'rudderless ship' suffering from 'paralysing leadership.'
  • The FBI is also contending with multiple lawsuits from agents alleging political firings and is involved in turf wars over a proposed House bill to place the Director of National Intelligence in charge of U.S. counterintelligence.
