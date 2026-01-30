Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

FBI takes over investigation into Alex Pretti’s killing

Hannity questions Kristi Noem about calling Renee Good and Alex Pretti 'domestic terrorists'
  • The FBI is now leading the investigation into the fatal shooting of Alex Pretti by Border Patrol officers in Minneapolis, a shift confirmed by the Department of Homeland Security.
  • Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem initially disclosed the change, stating her department would cooperate fully with the FBI's probe to ensure transparency.
  • Noem appeared to retract earlier statements claiming Pretti brandished a handgun, acknowledging that initial information was relayed from agents on the ground.
  • Videos of the shooting show Pretti holding only his mobile phone, with an officer removing a handgun from his waistband before shots were fired into his back.
  • Separately, earlier videos emerged showing Pretti in an altercation with federal immigration officers 11 days prior, which Donald Trump commented on, suggesting it undercut the narrative of Pretti as a peaceful protester.
