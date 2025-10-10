Afghan migrant found guilty of threatening to kill Nigel Farage in TikTok post
- An Afghan migrant, Fayaz Khan, has been found guilty of making threats to kill Nigel Farage on TikTok.
- Khan, 26, shared a video last October where he made gun gestures, said "pop, pop, pop", and referenced marrying Mr Farage's sister.
- During his trial at Southwark Crown Court, the Reform UK leader described the post as "pretty chilling" and expressed genuine worry.
- Khan, who had a significant online presence, filmed his journey to the UK via small boats after living in Stockholm since 2019.
- In police interviews, Khan claimed he was high on cannabis when he made the video and stated he came to the UK for a new life, not to kill Mr Farage.