How to check if you were one of thousands of drivers wrongly fined for speeding
- Thousands of speeding fines may be cancelled due to a "technical issue" with variable speed cameras on some A roads and motorways in England.
- National Highways identified 2,650 incorrect camera activations since 2021, caused by a software update that wrongly detected speeding after limits increased.
- This error affected less than 0.1 per cent of total camera activations, and National Highways has apologised, stating a fix has been developed.
- Drivers incorrectly fined will be contacted directly by the police, with fines reimbursed and penalty points removed from their licences.
- National Highways has temporarily paused sending data from variable cameras to police forces while the problem is resolved, though enforcement for genuine rule-breakers continues.