Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Nigel Farage claims low-paid workers benefit more by saying they have anxiety

Farage: Lowest paid workers better off if they claim to have anxiety
  • Nigel Farage claimed that lower-paid workers in the UK would be "better off" if they claimed to have anxiety.
  • He made these remarks at a news conference in London on Monday, 3 November, where he outlined Reform UK's monetary policies.
  • Farage stated that the UK is in an "economic mess" and highlighted that the benefits bill has "boomed to over 300 billion".
  • He asserted that this benefits expenditure is more than the combined cost of the NHS and defence.
  • Current Personal Independence Payment (PIP) eligibility criteria allow individuals with mental health conditions, such as anxiety, to claim the mobility component of the benefit.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in