Nigel Farage claims low-paid workers benefit more by saying they have anxiety
- Nigel Farage claimed that lower-paid workers in the UK would be "better off" if they claimed to have anxiety.
- He made these remarks at a news conference in London on Monday, 3 November, where he outlined Reform UK's monetary policies.
- Farage stated that the UK is in an "economic mess" and highlighted that the benefits bill has "boomed to over 300 billion".
- He asserted that this benefits expenditure is more than the combined cost of the NHS and defence.
- Current Personal Independence Payment (PIP) eligibility criteria allow individuals with mental health conditions, such as anxiety, to claim the mobility component of the benefit.