Farage urged to apologise after school racism claims

Farage says he never engaged in racism ‘with intent’ amid schoolboy allegations
  • Nigel Farage, the Reform UK leader, has categorically denied allegations of racially abusing fellow pupils during his time at Dulwich College.
  • More than a dozen former schoolmates accused Mr Farage of making antisemitic and racist remarks, as originally reported by The Guardian.
  • In an initial ITV interview, Mr Farage appeared to suggest he might have made remarks without "intent" nearly 50 years ago, describing them as "banter".
  • He later issued a prepared statement dismissing the claims as politically motivated, noting their emergence as his party leads in polls, and highlighted his record against extremism.
  • Lord Mann, the government's independent advisor on antisemitism, criticised Mr Farage's attempt to dismiss the allegations as "playground banter" and called for an apology.
