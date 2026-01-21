Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Nigel Farage backs Trump’s plan to buy Greenland

Trump says 'I won’t use force’ to take over Greenland
  • Nigel Farage stated the world would be a “better, more secure place” if America took over Greenland in a speech at World Economic Forum in Davos.
  • The Reform UK leader, however, disagreed with the idea based on his belief in national self-determination.
  • Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, President Trump claimed the US has "never gotten anything" from NATO and sought Greenland in exchange for its support.
  • While agreeing with President Trump on the need for other NATO members to increase defence spending, Mr Farage highlighted Britain's proportional contributions and sacrifices in Afghanistan.
  • Mr Farage argued that Britain, Denmark, and other nations have honoured their commitments to the US, making President Trump's claim "not quite fair".

