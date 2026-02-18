‘Divisive’ Farage slammed for claiming Equality Act is making middle-class white men unemployed
- Nigel Farage, leader of Reform UK, has been criticised for claiming that middle-class, white men are losing jobs due to the Equality Act, despite official figures suggesting the opposite.
- His comments follow Suella Braverman's pledge to scrap the Equality Act if Reform UK wins the next election, arguing that diversity, equality, and inclusion policies are 'ripping apart' Britain.
- Official UK unemployment figures from July to September 2025 indicate that people from white ethnic backgrounds have lower unemployment rates (4.3%) compared to those from minority ethnic backgrounds (8.8%).
- Critics, including Dr Shabna Begum of the Runnymede Trust and Labour peer Shami Chakrabarti, have accused Farage of 'divisive politics' and stated his analysis is 'the opposite of the truth'.
- Braverman also outlined plans to ban social and gender transitioning in schools and abolish the equalities department and minister, aiming for a 'meritocracy not tokenism'.
