Farage under fire for blocked Chagos Islands ‘stunt’

Millie Cooke Political Correspondent
Nigel Farage claims UK government stopped him going to Chagos Islands
  • Nigel Farage's plan to deliver aid to the Chagos Islands was blocked by UK authorities, who reportedly intervened via the Maldives government.
  • The Reform UK leader had travelled to the Maldives to join a delegation aiming to support four Chagossians attempting to establish a permanent base on Ile du Coin.
  • Ben Wallace, a former defence secretary, criticised Farage's actions, accusing him of “performing Trump-style stunts” and saying that no MP can visit the military base without pre-clearance.
  • Mr Farage said that the British government made every effort to prevent him from reaching British territory, calling his trip a “humanitarian mission”.
  • The incident occurs amid criticism of the UK government's deal to hand sovereignty of the British Indian Ocean Territory to Mauritius.
