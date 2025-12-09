FBI searching for ‘fake’ heiress accused of swindling $30m
- Mary Carole McDonnell, 73, a former CEO of a true crime media company, is being sought by the FBI for alleged bank fraud and aggravated identity theft.
- She is accused of defrauding multiple financial institutions, including Banc of California, of approximately $14.7 million between July 2017 and May 2018.
- McDonnell allegedly posed as an aviation heiress with access to a “secret” $80 million trust fund to carry out the scheme.
- A federal arrest warrant was issued for McDonnell in December 2018, charging her with bank fraud and aggravated identity theft.
- The FBI believes McDonnell is currently a fugitive living in Dubai, and authorities are appealing for information on her whereabouts.