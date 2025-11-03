FA Cup second round draw revealed
- At least two National League teams are guaranteed a spot in the FA Cup third round following the second round draw.
- Lowest-ranked side Slough Town, from the National League South, will host National League North's Macclesfield in an all-non-league tie as well as Chelmsford City at home to Weston-super-Mare.
- Carlisle, who secured a shock win over Reading, have been rewarded with a trip to League One side Blackpool, while Gateshead will host Walsall.
- In total 11 non-league sides, including five sixth-tier teams, progressed to the second round, with Tamworth potentially set to join them after the conclusion of Monday’s fixture.
- The second round ties are scheduled to be played between 5 and 8 December.