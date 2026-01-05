Teenagers posed for selfies after brutally killing homeless man
- Three teenagers, Jaidee Bingham, Eymaiyah Lee Bradshaw-McKoy and Mia Campos-Jorge, have been jailed for the death of homeless man Anthony Marks near King's Cross station.
- The group chased and beat Mr Marks on 10 August 2024, with Bingham striking him twice with a glass bottle, causing a head injury from which he died five weeks later.
- The assault was a 'punishment' beating after one of the young women, who worked as drug runners, was violently robbed, and the teenagers were seen celebrating and posing for selfies after the attack.
- Bingham, 18, was found guilty of murder and sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 16 years.
- Bradshaw-McKoy, 18, received 47 months in custody, and Campos-Jorge, 19, received 42 months in custody after being convicted of manslaughter.